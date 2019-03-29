Blast to the past. Olivia Jade Giannulli made several comments about her personal life, education and growing up in the spotlight in videos on her YouTube channel that resurfaced in the wake of her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Olivia’s older videos resurfaced in March 2019 after the Fuller House star and the fashion designer were accused of paying $500,000 to get the social media influencer and her older sister, Bella, admitted into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, although neither girl has ever played the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested and each released on a $1 million bond. They will appear in federal court on April 3 along with Felicity Huffman, who was also arrested for her alleged participation in the racketeering scam.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Olivia, who was dropped from her brand deals with Sephora and TRESemme, is staying with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, at his Malibu pad as she contemplates her next move. “She’s not talking to her parents right now. Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now,” revealed the insider, noting that the beauty guru “feels she is the victim” in the scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Although Olivia and Bella are still technically enrolled at USC, the source confirms to Us that the girls are not attending classes due to fears of bullying.

“Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through, she is very upset with her parents,” a second source told Us. “Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college. She wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

Scroll down to revisit Olivia’s most controversial comments about school and the spotlight amid her parents’ legal battle.