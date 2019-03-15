Olivia-Jade-Once-Joked-She-‘Literally-Never’-Went-to-High-School

A little too honest. Less than a year before Lori Loughlin was arrested for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam, her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli joked that she rarely attended school.

The YouTube star, 19, posted a vlog in May 2018 that documented her last day of high school. The video began with Giannulli putting on makeup and preparing do a senior prank with her classmates.

“I’m, like, excited to go … do the school prank,” the beauty guru said in the clip. “But I’m also literally never at school that I think … maybe they forget I go there. I’m just kidding!”

Three months later, the social media influencer faced backlash for saying she only wanted to go to college for “game days” and “partying.” She noted: “I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college … and it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself.”

Giannulli and her older sister, Bella, 20, both currently attend the University of Southern California, but their status at the school is questionable in the wake of the scheme. A spokesperson for the university told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, March 13, “We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government.”

The girls’ parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to court documents.

The fashion designer, 55, was arrested on Tuesday, March 12, and the Full House alum, 54, was taken into custody the following day. They both appeared in court and were released on a $1 million bond each. Actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested in alleged connection with the scam.

Olivia has not yet publicly commented on the scandal, but it is already affecting her career. The social media star has lost brand deals with Sephora, HP and TRESemmé. Similarly, her mother was dropped by the Hallmark Channel.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Sources also told TVLine that the Summerland alum is not expected to return to Fuller House‘s fifth and final season when it airs on Netflix in Fall 2019. Us Weekly has reached out to both Netflix and Loughlin for comment.

