Fuller House may be a little less full when it returns for its fifth and final season on Netflix. While the show was renewed for one last 18-episode season, set to air in fall 2019, Lori Loughlin isn’t expected to appear following her alleged role in a college admissions scam, sources tell TVLine. The series is not currently in production. Netflix has no comment on the report. Loughlin has not responded to Us Weekly’s requests for comment.

Loughlin, who portrayed Aunt Becky in season 2 through 8 of Full House and has been a recurring character in the first four seasons of Fuller House, was arrested on Wednesday, March 13, following accusations that she and husband Mossimo Giannuli paid $500,000 in bribes in order to have their two daughters attend the University of Southern California. Olivia Jade, 19, and Bella Giannuli, 20, were allegedly “designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission,” according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

On Thursday, March 14, Hallmark Channel cut all ties with Loughlin, who has starred in 19 of the network’s original films – including the hit Garage Sale Mysteries franchise – and leads their period drama, When Calls the Heart.

“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, HP, Sephora and Tresemme have ended their working relationships with Olivia amid the scandal.

On Thursday night, Loughlin’s Fuller House costar and onscreen husband John Stamos posted a video on Instagram with his 11-month-old son. “For those of us who just need a good smile right now. Xo,” the caption wrote.

Costar Candace Cameron Bure, who has also worked with Loughlin for years at Hallmark, commented, “I definitely needed this right now.”

