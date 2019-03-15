Uncle Jesse to the rescue? John Stamos posted a sweet video of his son, Billy, amid the Lori Loughlin college admissions scandal.

“For those of us who just need a good smile right now. xo,” the 55-year-old actor wrote alongside a video of him making his 11-month-old son giggle on Thursday, March 14.

Loughlin, who joined the cast of Full House as Aunt Becky during season 2 in 1988, played Stamos’ wife on the sitcom for six seasons. She reprised her role in multiple episodes of Netflix’s reboot of the series, Fuller House.

Fellow Full House alums Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Bob Saget commented on Stamos’ video.

“I definitely needed this right now,” Cameron Bure wrote.

Sweetin added, “This made me so happy.”

The Videos After Dark host then joked, “Wait, was I there and said something hilarious?”

The cast of Full House has yet to publicly comment on Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam. The former Summerland star and her husband, Mossimo Giannuli, were arrested earlier this week after they were accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 to have their daughters “designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission [to USC],” per court documents. The twosome were both released on $1 million bonds.

Loughlin and Giannuli are parents of daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19. In light of the scandal, Loughlin has been fired by the Hallmark channel and Olivia, who has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, has been dropped by several brands, including Sephora.

Back in February 2018, the When Calls the Heart star revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she and Cameron Bure both skipped Stamos’ wedding to now-wife Caitlin McHugh for a Hallmark commitment.

“Unfortunately Candace and I already committed to go to the Super Bowl months and months and months in advance, so we couldn’t be there. Hallmark, they were taking Candace and I — all the Hallmark executives were taking us to the Super Bowl,” she explained at the time. “We already committed to that.”

It’s unclear if Loughlin will appear in the upcoming fifth and final season of Fuller House.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!