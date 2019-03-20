Soaking up the spotlight? Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade didn’t mind when fans mobbed her while she was a student at the University of Southern California.

When asked via Twitter if she was ever bothered by her fanbase in a newly resurfaced video, posted in February 2018, the YouTuber, 19, said: “I’ve never been annoyed at a fan, ever. I get really excited if I meet subscribers, or ‘fans,’ if you will. So no, I haven’t gotten annoyed.”

When the same Twitter user brought up a specific time the beauty guru was hounded by her fandom at her university, she responded: “And at USC, when I got mobbed, that wasn’t annoying to me. That was fun and funny and exciting. I was, like, there’s so much adrenaline and it was game day. But yeah, no, I really don’t get annoyed and I love you guys.”

The social media influencer encouraged her supporters to introduce themselves to her in public. “So if you ever see me, please say ‘hi.’ I hate when people look at me and then don’t say ‘hi’ and we know, we both know what’s going on, but they’re too shy,” she noted. “I don’t want to approach someone if I think or assume, because if it’s the wrong assumption, that would be super embarrassing.”

Olivia’s comments re-emerged in the aftermath of her mother and father Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam, otherwise known as Operation Varsity Blues. The Fuller House star, 54, and the fashion designer, 55, have been accused of paying $500,000 to secure Olivia and 20-year-old daughter Bella’s admission into USC by staging them as recruits for the crew team. Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested last week and each released on $1 million bonds and are set to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29.

Although Olivia and Bella will reportedly not return to USC in the wake of the scandal due to fears of bullying, according to TMZ, Loughlin never meant to hurt her daughters.

“Lori is a really great mom who is completely into her kids and family life. She lives and breathes for her husband and children,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Her intentions were pure. In her mind, the end result made everything she had to do worth it. And she really didn’t even see it as being a huge deal.

Felicity Huffman, who was also arrested last week for her alleged involvement in the racketeering scheme, feels the same way. “They haven’t fully grasped the extent of their alleged crimes or the possibility of prison time,” a second source told Us of the Desperate Housewives alum, 56, and Loughlin.

Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 to improve her daughter 18-year-old Sofia’s SATs score. The actress, who also shares daughter Georgia, 17, with husband William H. Macy, will also appear in court in Boston on March 29.

