



Times have changed for Lori Loughlin‘s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli. Since their mother and father and Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, that the girls are less trusting of those around them.

“Olivia and Bella have been relying on each other for support throughout everything and it’s brought them very close together as sisters,” the insider tells Us. “They try to distract themselves by keeping busy and working out together, but they have also become more guarded in terms of who they trust and don’t like talking about the whole situation with their friends.”

The source continues, “It’s a lot for them to take in and people forget how young they both were when their parents made these decisions for them. They are still young, nice girls.”

The Full House alum, 55, and fashion designer husband, 56, are each facing up to 60 years in prison for mail fraud, money laundering and a new charge — bribery — to which they pleaded not guilty on November 20. They’re accused of paying $500,000 to ringleader Rick Singer to get their daughters into the prestigious University of Southern California.

For more on the college admissions scandal, watch the video above, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!