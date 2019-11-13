



Lori Loughlin has a decision to make. The Fuller House alum, 55, awaits her trial for her and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, and now a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the actress could change her plea.

If the star pleads guilty before her January pretrial hearing, “a recommendation of 10 years in prison would be made to the judge,” the insider tell Us. But that would entail Loughlin testifying against her husband, which she “refuses” to do. Adds the source, “The stress is only mounting.”

Earlier this month, the former Hallmark Channel actress and Giannulli — who were accused of paying $500,000 to get daughters Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21, into the University of Southern California — pleaded not guilty to additional bribery charges.

According to a source, Loughlin debated entering a guilty plea, but the fashion designer, 56, talked her out of it. “Lori turned the corner and backed out of considering a guilty plea due to her husband’s insistence,” the source said.

With reporting by Jen Heger