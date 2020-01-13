Like mother, like daughter? Felicity Huffman’s eldest daughter, Sophia Macy, appears to have taken an interest in acting as she landed a role in the upcoming second season of The Twilight Zone.

The casting of Sophia, with whom Huffman shares with husband William H. Macy, was announced during CBS All Access’ Television Critics Association session in Pasadena, California, on Sunday, January 12. The 19-year-old will be featured on the CBS All Access show’s sophomore season alongside Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.

Jordan Peele, the famed Get Out and Us filmmaker, resurrected The Twilight Zone for CBS’ streaming service last year. In the revival show’s debut run, Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, Ginnifer Goodwin and Seth Rogen were among the major stars cast.

Sophia’s casting came months her mother’s involvement in last year’s college bribery controversy. Sophia’s casting comes months after her mother’s involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The Desperate Housewives alum, 57, was arrested on March 12, 2019, for allegedly paying $15,000 to boost Sophia’s SAT scores. Huffman later apologized and pled guilty to the crime that May.

The When They See Us actress wasn’t officially sentenced for her actions until September 13, when she was ordered to 14 days in prison. Huffman, who also shares daughter Georgia, 17, with the 69-year-old Shameless actor, was additionally required to pay a $30,000 fine, complete one-year of supervision following her release and finish 250 hours of community service.

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed,” the Otherhood actress said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

She continued, “I would like to apologize to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

Huffman completed her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin in Dublin, California, on October 27.