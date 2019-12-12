Felicity-Huffman’s-Youngest-Daughter-Announces-Which-College-She’ll-Attend





Georgia Macy is college-bound! Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s youngest daughter will attend Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, after her mother’s involvement in the admissions scandal.

The 17-year-old subtly announced the news by adding “Vassar 2024” to her Instagram bio. She also reportedly posted the logo for the private liberal arts school on her Instagram Stories but later deleted it.

Vassar is one of the more difficult colleges to get into in the state of New York. According to the institution’s website, 8,961 people applied last year and only 2,098 (or 23.4 percent) were admitted.

The news of Georgia’s acceptance comes less than two months after her mother was released from a federal prison in California. Huffman, 57, served 11 days of her two-week sentence after pleading guilty to fraud charges in the nationwide scam.

The Desperate Housewives alum was arrested in March for paying a $15,000 bribe to boost her eldest daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. Huffman later admitted that she considered doing the same for Georgia but ultimately decided against it. Sophia, 19, graduated from the Los Angeles High School of the Arts in June, but her college plans remain unclear.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” the actress said in a statement to Us Weekly in September. “I would like to apologize to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

Huffman added in her statement that she hopes to be a “more honest” and “better” person going forward.

After her release from prison, the When They See Us star began her court-ordered community service in early November. A source later told Us exclusively that she is “committed” to making “a positive impact.”

Full House alum Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were also indicted in the scandal after being accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, into the University of Southern California. The couple have pleaded not guilty to all charges.