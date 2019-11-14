



Moving forward! Things are looking up for Felicity Huffman since completing her 11-day stint in prison, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Huffman, 56, began her 250 hours of community service at the Teen Project, a nonprofit serving at-risk homeless teens and sex-trafficking survivors.

“She’s taken a genuine interest in the young women,” a source tells Us, adding that she’s “trying to make a positive impact on their lives.”

The insider explains that the Desperate Housewives alum is “committed” to her community service work. “There was definitely apprehension that Felicity felt from the staff, because no one knew how seriously Felicity was going to take this,” adds the source. “Most people just show, do the hours, and leave. They aren’t engaged and fully present. Felicity is the opposite.”

In September, the actress was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 250 hours of community service, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine after she pleaded guilty to fraud charges. The When They See Us star was accused of paying $15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores.

