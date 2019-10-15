



Felicity Huffman reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Tuesday, October 15, to begin her 14-day sentence for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” Huffman’s representative told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Huffman, 56, was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison last month after she pleaded guilty to fraud charges. She was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

After her sentencing, the Desperate Housewives alum apologized in a statement for paying $15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, are also parents of daughter Georgia, 17.

“I would like to apologize to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children,” Huffman’s statement read. “My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed.”

The When They See Us star concluded that she takes full responsibility for her actions.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” she stated. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin was also indicted in the college scandal. The Full House alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure that their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, would be recruited and subsequently accepted to the University of Southern California as part of the crew team. The 21-year-old aspiring actress and the 20-year-old YouTuber both do not play the sport.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in April.

While a source told Us that the fashion designer is “in good spirits,” the former When Calls the Heart star is trying to lay low.

“Lori and Moss are reacting and handling the scandal completely differently,” the source said earlier this month. “[He] continues to socialize as if nothing’s wrong — either he’s in complete denial or it’s a front that he’s mastered so nobody judges him.”

