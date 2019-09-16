Felicity Huffman was spotted for the first time since being sentenced to prison time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress, 56, appeared to be in good spirits in Los Angeles with her husband, William H. Macy, and their youngest daughter, Georgia, on Saturday, September 14. The family’s dog also joined them as they unloaded furniture on the sidewalk outside of an apartment building in Los Angeles, seemingly where their eldest daughter, Sophia, lives.

Huffman carried a box marked “Sophia’s Apt” under her left arm while toting a foldable snack tray in the other. She kept it casual in a long-sleeve gray shirt, black skinny jeans, sneakers, a straw hat and sunglasses. She smiled several times while talking to Macy, 69, and Georgia, 17, near their silver car.

The sighting came one day after a judge ordered the Desperate Housewives alum to spend 14 days in federal prison. She must also pay a $30,000 fine, serve a year of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed,” Huffman said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, September 13. “I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

In her statement, the When They See Us star apologized to Sophia for paying $15,000 to boost the 19-year-old’s SAT scores. She also expressed regret to Macy, the rest of her family and “the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

She vowed to be a “more honest” person going forward, adding, “My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”

Huffman and 50 others were indicted in the nationwide bribery scandal in March. She formally pleaded guilty to fraud charges two months later.

