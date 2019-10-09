



Alternate approaches. Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are having entirely opposite responses to their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal — especially when visiting Bel Air Country Club in California.

“Lori and Moss are reacting and handling the scandal completely differently,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Moss is in good spirits and continues to socialize as if nothing’s wrong — either he’s in complete denial or it’s a front that he’s mastered so nobody judges him.”

Loughlin, 55, on the other hand, wants to keep a low profile when visiting the facility — which offers an 18-hole golf course, multiple tennis courts and other amenities.

“Lori has started wearing large hats and scarves to avoid people noticing her,” the insider adds. “She doesn’t wait around to see anyone, and when she plays golf, she tees off from the fourth hole to avoid being spotted by members inside the clubhouse.”

The Full House alum was pictured wearing a big fedora and aviator sunglasses while at the members-only club earlier this month.

Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, were arrested in March for allegedly paying $500,000 to pass off daughters Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, as crew team recruits at the University of Southern California. The pair pleaded not guilty in April to money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud charges.

Us exclusively revealed in September that the couple’s marriage was in trouble. “Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” a source explained.

According to the insider, the fashion designer also suggested that they reject a plea deal in April. “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers,” the source claimed.

However, Loughlin was still committed to her husband of nearly 22 years at the time. “Her friends think she should leave him,” a second insider said. “But Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”

Meanwhile, the actress’ loved ones are anxious about her case after Felicity Huffman received 14 days in jail for pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to improve her daughter’s SAT score. A source told Us last month: “Lori’s friends are concerned. They say she should have followed Huffman’s lead and taken a plea deal and accepted responsibility.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!