



Sorority life is in the past for Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli. Since March, the sisters laid relatively low after their parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Most recently, a source tells Us Weekly, the two siblings were kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California.

“Olivia and Bella were both in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible,” the source explains. However, the girls are sticking together under the unfortunate circumstances by taking it “day by day,” adds the insider. “This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could.”

The past year has been trying for Isabella, 20, and her much more public sister, Olivia, 19, a influencer who lost endorsement deals as a result of the scandal. The insider continues, “Olivia’s world came crashing down quicker in terms of getting dumped and losing all of her business, but this all unfolded slower for Bella and it’s been more emotionally devastating.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

