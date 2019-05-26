Not a surprise. Olivia Jade Giannulli was well aware of her mom, Lori Loughlin, and dad Mossimo Giannulli’s actions ahead of them being named and charged in the headline-making, nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo, 55, were arrested for their involvement in the scam in March, which saw them charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. The couple — who wed in 1997 — allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia, 19, and their other daughter, Bella, 20, accepted to the prestigious University of Southern California by labeling them as members of the crew team, a sport they never even played.

The following month, the husband and wife duo pleaded not guilty to two charges, money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, during a court appearance.

“The feds have an overwhelming amount of evidence against her, including emails, phone calls and financial documents,” Los Angeles-based lawyer Neama Rahmani told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. Rahmani also explained that Loughlin and Mossimo could face a minimum of $250,000 in fines, and “could spend years, if not decades, behind bars.”

Another insider told Us earlier this month that Olivia “has been very supportive of her parents” amid the scandal. “She now knows that this is very serious and has been calling her mom and dad every day to check in and see what is the latest with the upcoming court dates.”

Though it wasn’t all smooth sailing with the family after news broke. “Olivia was angry with her parents at first, but now realizes that they were just trying to do what’s best for her,” a source told Us in April. “Olivia loves her mom and dad very much, but is especially close with Lori.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!