



When Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli returned to federal court in Boston on August 27 for a hearing, the pair of more than two decades put on a united front. But sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that their marriage is in trouble behind closed doors.

“Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” says one insider. Most recently, they butted heads over whether they should take a private jet to their court appearance. “The couple was advised by their lawyers not to,” says the insider. The actress, 55, agreed, “but Mossimo insisted, saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial.”

The Fuller House star was already angry with her fashion designer husband, 56 ,after he recommended they reject the plea deal prosecutors offered in April, says the insider. “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers.”

Now, friends want the Hallmark alum to cut Giannulli loose. “Her friends think she should leave him,” says another insider. “But Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have been facing public scrutiny since their arrest in March for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California. They are facing up to 40 years in prison for their alleged actions.

