



Lori Loughlin is doing what she can to avoid jail time.

When the Fuller House star, 55, was first charged for her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, sources told Us she maintained her innocence and refused a plea.

Now, the actress “has asked her lawyer to negotiate a plea deal that would involve no jail time, but home confinement with monitoring via ankle monitor,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s willing to pay a substantial fine, over $2 million.”

The the Hallmark Channel alum and husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the 51 people who were indicted in March for their alleged involvement in the bribery scam. The parents of Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters accepted into the University of Southern California.

Unfortunately for Loughlin, it’s too little, too late. At this point, says the insider, “any deal would involve significant jail time.”

Meanwhile, the fashion designer, 56, still wants to go to trial. “Moss doesn’t want any plea deal and is expecting to be fully exonerated,” adds the insider.

For more on the college admissions scandal — including how Loughlin is refusing jail time — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!