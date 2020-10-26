Felicity Huffman Completes Full Sentence in College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has completed her full sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, Us Weekly confirms.

The actress, 57, is off supervised release and has finished 250 hours of community service. She previously served 11 days in prison, having completed what was supposed to be a 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October 2019.

In addition, a judge granted Huffman’s request to get her passport back from the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department on Friday, October 23.

FBI agents arrested the Desperate Housewives alum at gunpoint in March 2019 for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT score. Prosecutors alleged in court documents that she also “made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter [Georgia], before deciding not to do so.” She publicly apologized that April and pleaded guilty the following month.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” Huffman, who shares Sophia, 20, and Georgia, 18, with husband William H. Macy, said in a statement at the time. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

The American Crime alum also spoke out after being sentenced in September 2019, saying in a statement to Us, “I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed.”

The news of Huffman completing her sentence comes as fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, prepare for their time behind bars. The Full House alum, 56, and the fashion designer, 57, were indicted in March 2019 for paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. They initially pleaded not guilty before accepting a plea deal in May.

Loughlin was sentenced in August to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Giannulli was ordered to serve five months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service as a $250,000 fine. The couple have until November 19 to report to prison.