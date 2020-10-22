Felicity Huffman Asks Court to Return Her Passport After Prison Stint

Planning ahead? Felicity Huffman has requested the court return her passport as her probation for her involvement in the college admissions scandal comes to an end.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Desperate Housewives alum, 57, asked for her passport back, which is being held by the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department.

Huffman has been under probation since her release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October 2019. The documents state Huffman will “shortly complete the period of supervised release the Court imposed” and has “already completed all other aspects of the sentence the Court imposed.”

The Tammy’s Always Dying star was arrested in March 2019 for paying $15,000 to improve her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud charges in May 2019. Four months later, the Emmy winner was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

In October 2019, Huffman reported to prison and was released 10 days later. The actress began serving her 250 hours of community service in November 2019 at the Teen Project, a nonprofit serving at-risk homeless teens and sex-trafficking survivors.

A source told Us at the time that Huffman is “committed” to her community service work. “There was definitely apprehension that Felicity felt from the staff, because no one knew how seriously Felicity was going to take this,” the insider said. “Most people just show, do the hours and leave. They aren’t engaged and fully present. Felicity is the opposite.”

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were two other big names involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The couple pleaded guilty in May after allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, entry into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

In August, the Full House alum, 56, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Giannulli, 57, was ordered to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.