Back to work. Felicity Huffman returns to the silver screen in Tammy’s Always Dying, one of her first projects to be released since she served time in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress, 57, stars as a mother who is suffering from terminal cancer in a trailer released on Wednesday, April 15. The video begins with her character, Tammy MacDonald, dangling off a bridge and dancing in a bar. A doctor then informs Tammy and her daughter, played by Anastasia Phillips, that she has six to 10 months to live.

“Taking care of me is the only thing you’ve ever been good at,” Tammy tells her daughter, to which she replies: “Why won’t you just die?”

Tammy’s Always Dying is set to be released for online streaming on May 1.

Huffman was arrested in March 2019 for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud charges in May 2019. In September 2019, the Emmy winner was sentenced to 14 days in prison as well as a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The Desperate Housewives alum reported to prison in Dublin, California, in October 2019 and was released 10 days later.

Huffman began her community service hours in November 2019. A source told Us Weekly at the time that she was “trying to make a positive impact” through her efforts. “Most people just show, do the hours, and leave. They aren’t engaged and fully present,” the insider added. “Felicity is the opposite.”

The Oscar nominee has kept a low profile since news of the scandal broke. Two of her previously filmed projects have been released: Netflix miniseries When They See Us in May 2019 and Netflix movie Otherhood in August 2019.

Earlier this month, Huffman’s former Desperate Housewives costars praised her in a video chat reunion. “I just feel like Felicity Huffman is a flipping genius,” Marcia Cross said on Sunday, April 12. “She’s just an unbelievable actress.”

Eva Longoria, for her part, called her “so amazing” and mentioned that the two still “have such a strong connection.”

The American Crime alum shares Sophia, 19, and Georgia, 18, with husband William H. Macy, whom she wed in September 1997.