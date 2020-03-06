Olivia Jade’s night out! Lori Loughlin’s daughter was spotted partying with several A-listers on Thursday, March 5.

The 20-year-old YouTuber was seen leaving Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant Victoria Villarroel‘s Western-themed 28th birthday at SHOREbar in Santa Monica. While Olivia Jade was at the bash with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, Kendall Jenner and Kylie were close by. Drake, who was once linked to Kylie, was also in attendance.

It’s been nearly a year since Olivia’s world came crashing down when her parents, Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The couple, who also share Bella, 21, were accused of paying $500,000 to guarantee their daughters would be accepted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they do not play the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, have pleaded not guilty to fraud, money laundering conspiracy charges and bribery charges.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that jury selection for the college case is set to begin on September 28. The trail expected to start on October 5.

While Olivia Jade has only posted two YouTube videos following her parents’ March 2019 arrest, she has been more social in recent months. The influencer was seen at Villarroel’s event launch with Jenner’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou on February 10.

“Olivia was in a great mood and was one of the first to arrive with Stassie to the event,” an insider told Us about the party. “She was chatting and mingling with all the girls and expressed how excited she was for Victoria and her collab.”

Even though Olivia Jade has been in good spirits, a second source told Us that she is still “between a rock and hard place” as she tries to return to her career.

“Olivia is in a strange place right now, she’s mentally ready to put herself out there, but she also knows that all of her past issues will be front and center again very soon,” the source told Us month. “She’s trying to put on a brave face and go out and get back to her more normal routine, but she’s very upset that she can’t explain her side of the story without it impacting the case.”

Scroll through to see photos of the star-studded party: