Kylie Jenner’s Former Assistant Quit, Wants to Be Instagram Influencer

Paving her own path! Kylie Jenner’s former assistant and friend Victoria Villarroel quit in order to pursue a career as an Instagram influencer.

“Victoria wants to be an influencer in her own right and is focusing on that now,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, revealing that the aspiring influencer is no longer working for Jenner, 22.

But there’s no bad blood here; the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has her former employee’s back.

“Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close,” the source adds. “Kylie doesn’t have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive.”

Villarroel, 27, who shares a publicist with her and Jenner’s mutual friend Stassie Karanikalaou, shared a photo of herself and her former boss on Monday, January 13, showing that their friendship is still intact.

Both Villarroel and Karanikolaou, 22, were a part of Jenner’s pre-Christmas celebrations where the group dressed up as “Santa’s babies.” Yris Palmer and Sofia Richie were also in attendance at the December 23 hang.

Jenner supports her friends in all of their ventures, like she did for pal Karanikolaou when she launched her swimwear collect, Stassie x TJ Swim.

“We’re twins till the day we die,” Jenner’s BFF told Us in November when talking about the friends’ similar style. “We love twinning. It’s really fun for us. We do have very similar bodies, so when we twin, it looks good! … It’s a fun little game for us. We like to find outfits and stuff that we both like.”

The reality star has kept her friends very close — in addition to her older sisters — especially after her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, allegedly made out with her sister Khloé Kardasian’s now-ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, in February 2019.

“Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close,” an insider told Us in July following the end of her friendship with Woods, 22. “Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy.”

The source added: “Her family and closest friends have definitely been there to support her though everything and her great family life and booming business is amazing right now.”