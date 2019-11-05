



If you’re one of Stassie Karanikolaou 6.2 million Instagram followers, you know that she has the ultimate cool-girl style and takes the perfect bikini photos. Whether she’s posing solo on a yacht or showing off a matching look with BFF Kylie Jenner, it’s clear that the 22-year-old knows how to hit her angles all while looking chic.

And now emulating her sense of fashion is about to get little easier — at least in the swimwear department — thanks to her Stassie x TJ Swim swimwear collection filled with 12 swimsuits in three styles and four color options.

(Think classic triangle bikini tops, tie-side bottoms, bra-cup bustier and wrap tops with high-cut bottoms, tiny side strings and more — there’s even a suit named after Jenner!)

“I have literally over 1,000 bikinis at my house and I’m very specific about the fit, the styles, what I like and what I think is flattering on everyone’s different body types,” Karanikolaou dished.

“I got inspo from my friends and their feedback. … We had a lot of fitting parties with different samples and I took what they were saying and edited it and came out with our styles,” she explained of the design process.

Some of her top picks: “We have a top that you can wear in multiple ways, which I think is really fun. We have our stringy bikini, which is my personal favorite and the bra top, which I think is a good staple, especially for girls who have bigger breasts. …. I made sure we made them in black because I feel my most confident when I’m in a black bikini — it’s just a good staple color and I also love the pastel pink and blue and neon yellow because I feel like those look good on any skin tone,” she said.

The reason a skimpy bikini is her go-to suit is not just about the way it shows off her curves. “I’m all about a very minimal tan line and I just like the look of the string hanging down the side,” she revealed.

Besides donning the cutest bikinis with a nice glow, Karanikolaou relies on the way the sun hits to make sure she looks her best on the ‘gram.

“Lighting is key for everything. … I could take a photo and be standing in the same place, but from three different angles and the light is on top of me in one, the light is in the back for another, or if the light is perfectly on me it’ll change the photo by 1000%,” she told Stylish.

And when it comes to posing next to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the same rules apply (all while having a good time.)

“We’re twins till the day we die. We love twinning. It’s really fun for us. We do have very similar bodies, so when we twin, it looks good! … It’s a fun little game for us. We like to find outfits and stuff that we both like,” she shared.

Other than having figures that are alike, the girls also share the same shoe size and are always snagging different pairs from each other’s closets.

“We have the same size foot. Our foot size has actually grown together. … Over the past year we both have gone up half a size. It’s random and weird!,” she exclaimed.

Her favorite footwear to rock with bikinis? “As weird as this sounds, I love the look of socks and sneakers. Socks and sneakers with a bikini is just so cute to me for some reason. I wear my Balenciagas a lot and my AirForce 1’s or Yeezy’s.”