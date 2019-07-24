Six-pack secrets revealed! While plenty of Hollywood beauties show off their buff arms and gorgeous, mile-long legs on the carpet and in their street fashion, seriously toned abs are the hardest #fitlife accessory of all to come by. Only those who put in the hours at the gym doing the toughest and smartest workouts — and, of course, those who are genetically blessed — earn the best core strength, and the hard abs that go with it. Us salutes the celebrities who have worked for their whittled middles. Below, we’ve gathered stars’ best abs photos — and the diet tips and fitness tricks they use to achieve their strong bodies.