Sarah Hyland doesn’t hold back when it comes to updating fans on her ongoing health battles.

The 27-year-old Modern Family star revealed in a Thursday, June 21, Instagram Story that she was forced to put her work on hold for a health scare.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” the actress captioned a photo of her swollen face. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

In a second Story, Hyland confirmed that she was hospitalized on Monday, June 18, and added that her beloved dog, Boo, knew something was wrong.

“Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times,” she wrote alongside a video of the pup giving her kisses.”This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment.”

The actress had been working on the comedy film The Wedding Year when she became ill, an insider tells Us Weekly.

Though Hyland didn’t disclose what she is currently suffering from, she has previously been open about the life-saving kidney transplant she underwent in 2012 and her battle with a medical condition that caused her to lose muscle mass.

The Candie’s creative director hit back at commenters in May 2017 after being accused of promoting anorexia, revealing her thin frame is due to ongoing health issues.

“My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. I am working hard to maintain my weight by eating as much protein as possible and continue to be STRONG and healthy,” she wrote on Twitter. “There’s no need to worry! I’ve been down before and I’ll probably be down again in my lifetime but I’m steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles.”

She continued, “It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,”

In a 2015 interview with Seventeen Magazine, the Geek Charming alum revealed that she was “born with so many health issues.”

