Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou were spotted together in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

Cameron, 26, was seen “being awfully friendly” with the model, 22, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. The pair rang in the new year at a party that included a performance by the Jonas Brothers. Other guests included model Winnie Harlow and Miami restaurant and nightclub owner David Grutman and his wife, Isabela.

The pair were last spotted together in L.A. in November, with a source telling Us that they are “absolutely hooking up.”

“They are keeping things casual, but Tyler really likes Stassie,” the source continued. “And he thinks she’s gorgeous.”

Cameron, who moved from Florida to NYC earlier this year, spent time in L.A. before Thanksgiving, with the source adding that “he wants to continue seeing her and see where it goes.”

The model, who was runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette this year, was first spotted with Karanikolaou in early November at West Hollywood club Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails, where they packed on the PDA.

Days later they partied at Poppy nightclub after both separately attending a Los Angeles Rams game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum on November 24. (Karanikolaou watched from a private box with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, while Cameron was down near the field with former Bachelorette costars Peter Weber and Dylan Barbour.)

The general contractor dated supermodel Gigi Hadid for almost two months before they broke up in October.

Later that month he told Us that “dating girls is, like, the least of my worries right now. I’m so busy and running around.”

Cameron’s latest outing with Karanikolaou came days after Jenner, 22, wrote on Instagram that the besties were “mad at each other rn.”

“Lmaooooo,” Karanikolaou commented on the pic of the pair of them in matching dresses before adding, “I love you my twin,” with a red heart emoji.

The makeup mogul replied, “lol don’t speak to me until 2020.”

Jenner — who split from boyfriend Travis Scott in October — celebrated New Year’s Eve in L.A. with her friend Yris Palmer as her date.