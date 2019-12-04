



Totally owning it! Stassie Karanikolaou kept it real when honestly discussing the plastic surgery she has had done.

Karanikolaou, 22, addressed the matter in the caption of a new Instagram post she shared, where she showed off her body in a hot pink bikini and accessorized with a hat that read “daddy.”

“If you follow my YouTube, you know that I switched my implants for smaller ones,” she wrote on Monday, December 2. “Just wanna give a shoutout to @galanisplasticsurgery, because I’m so happy with the results … and no this isn’t an ad lol.”

Karanikolaou posted a video to her official YouTube page in October, detailing how she underwent two surgeries in one week. In the update, she revealed that she planned to fix her breast implants and undergo Lasik eye surgery.

“I’m fixing my implants next Thursday. I’m having issues with my current ones. I’m pretty sure it’s, like, bottomed-out or something, I don’t know. It’s, like, not in its socket. So, I’m doing it with Dr. Galanis and I’ll probably bring you guys along [during the] journey with me. But yea, I’m just gonna get a little bit of a smaller titty and fix my implant.”

The model continued, “Also, I’m wearing my glasses because I have another surgery. I’m getting Lasik. I’m getting Lasik this Thursday in, like, two days. So, I’m not allowed to wear my contacts for 72 hours before.”

Karanikolaou’s close pal, Kylie Jenner, has also been open about her experience with cosmetic surgery. After much speculation, the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she had lip fillers.

“I have temporary lip fillers,” she said at the time. “It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything. So I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

In July 2018, fans were quick to notice that the Life of Kylie alum’s physical appearance looked different when she posed for a snapshot with Karanikolaou. One Instagram user pointed out that Jenner looked “like the old Kylie” in the pic, in which the billionaire responded: “I got rid of all my filler.”

After the businesswoman resumed lip fillers in October that year, she then clarified what procedures she hasn’t received. “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she told Paper magazine this past February. “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”