



Officially moving on. Tyler Cameron is seeing where things go with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, a source close to the former Bachelorette contestant tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Tyler and Stassi are absolutely hooking up. They are keeping things casual, but Tyler really likes Stassi,” the source says. “And he thinks she’s gorgeous.”

While the 26-year-old model made the move from Florida to New York City earlier this year, Cameron has spent time in Los Angeles in recent weeks.

“He wants to continue seeing her and see where it goes,” the source adds.

Cameron and Karanikolaou, 22, were first spotted together at the West Hollywood club Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails earlier this month. After packing on the PDA during the November 22 outing, the twosome attended the same football game. While the YouTuber arrived with Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner, Cameron was with former Bachelorette costars Peter Weber and Dylan Barbour. Hours after the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Monday, November 24, Kylie, Karanikolaou and Cameron partied at the West Hollywood nightclub Poppy.

Cameron’s love life has continued to make headlines ever since Hannah Brown opted to give her final rose to Jed Wyatt during the season 14 Bachelorette finale earlier this year. (Brown and Wyatt split before the reunion special.) Days after spending the night with the former pageant queen at her L.A. apartment, the general contractor was seen out with supermodel Gigi Hadid. While Cameron and Hadid were spotted together all over NYC, they broke things off after less than two months in October.

“Tyler is single,” a source close to the situation told Us at the time. “He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.”

Later that month, Cameron told Us exclusively that he isn’t interested in dating anyone else from Bachelor Nation.

“I don’t mean no in a negative way, I’ve just never thought of it. Like, here’s beautiful girls and great girls I’ve met, but I haven’t even thought about dating in that sense,” he told Us in October. “I only know a few of them and they’re all great. … But like I said, dating girls is, like, the least of my worries right now. I’m so busy and running around.”

Karanikolaou, for her part, was previously linked to former Vine star and singer Sam Wilkinson.