Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron was spotted getting cozy with a mystery blonde on Friday, November 22, after his split from Gigi Hadid.

In a video posted by TMZ, Cameron, 26, was seen wrapping his arms around a blonde woman wearing a cropped black T-shirt and jeans at Hyde nightclub in West Hollywood.

It’s a similar outfit to one Kylie Jenner’s close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou wore when she attended a Clippers game at the Staples Center in L.A. earlier on Friday.

While Jenner and Karanikolaou, both 22, and their pals watched the basketball game from a private box, Cameron and fellow Bachelorette alum Dylan Barbour were seated courtside.

TMZ reports that Cameron and the blonde arrived at Hyde at midnight, sat together at a table and were “were pretty much inseparable” until they left at about 1:30 a.m.

Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, split with Hadid last month after a brief romance that began in August.

He was spotted with the supermodel just days after he was photographed leaving Brown’s L.A. apartment. (Brown, 25, had asked Cameron to join her for drinks during the Bachelorette finale in July, after she dumped winner Jed Wyatt.)

Things between Cameron and Hadid quickly heated up, with the couple going on a mini vacation in upstate New York and attending an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty together on August 26.

The general contractor also accompanied Hadid to her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands in early September.

But on October 1 Cameron teased on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he “may be single,” and Us Weekly confirmed their split two days later. He told Us weeks later that he and Hadid are “friends” who are in touch “when we need to be.”

He was also linked to Bachelor Nation’s Kristina Schulman last month after the pair were photographed dining together on what looked like a date, but she told Us that it “was not a thing!”

“I’ve had people reach out to me and ask me about what’s going on there but whenever you take a certain picture and you focus on one little thing — whether it’s two people or 10 people sitting at a table — it can get blown out of proportion,” Schulman, 27, told Us on October 28. “You really can’t go out with another Bachelor person without people thinking you’re dating or something’s going on. It’s silly.”