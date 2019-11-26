Tyler Cameron continued to fuel rumors that he is seeing Kylie Jenner’s BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou after they were spotted attending the same football game and later partying at a nightclub.

Kylie, 22, and her sister Kendall Jenner attended the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Monday, November 25, with Karanikolaou, 22, and some of their girlfriends. Kendall, 24, and the YouTube personality documented the outing on their respective Instagram Stories, where they shared several selfies at the NFL stadium.

Fans of Bachelor Nation quickly noticed that Cameron, 26, was also in attendance with his former Bachelorette costars Peter Weber and Dylan Barbour, although it is unclear whether they sat with the Jenners and their squad. Barbour, 25, uploaded a video on his Instagram Stories of Cameron wearing a blue Rams bomber jacket and chowing down on crab legs while sitting near the field.

The general contractor, for his part, posted and later deleted a photo from his seat with the caption, “Not a bad spot for a hot date.”

Later in the evening, Kylie, Karanikolaou and Cameron headed over to the West Hollywood nightclub Poppy. The trio were photographed leaving the hot spot with a group of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s guy friends at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26.

Cameron and Karanikolaou were previously seen together on Friday, November 22. TMZ published a video that appeared to show the pair kissing at the West Hollywood club Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails. The PDA came hours after Cameron and Karanikolaou separately attended an L.A. Clippers game.

The model previously vied for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette. He finished as her runner-up and started dating Gigi Hadid in August after the ABC series’ season 15 finale aired. However, Cameron and Hadid, 24, split less than two months later. They have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Scroll down to see photos from Cameron’s night out with Karanikolaou and their pals!