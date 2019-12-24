Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie and Friends Dress Up as ‘Santa’s Babies’





Less “Santa Baby” and more “Santa’s babies”! Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie and their friends Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel dressed in matching Santa-inspired onesies for a photo posted to social media just before Christmas Eve.

“Santa’s babies,” Jenner, 22, wrote via Twitter on Monday, December 23, as she posted the photo. Richie, 21, uploaded the same pic to Instagram around the same time, writing, “THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT.” Karanikolaou, 22, captioned her Instagram post, “‘Tis the season,” while Palmer, 29, wrote, “Feliz Navidad.”

According to the Instagram account @kyliejennercloset, the women are wearing the Sexy Santa Fleece Adult Onesie from Just Love Clothing, which retails for $39.99.

Jenner and Richie have played dress-up before: They channeled Disney princesses for Halloween this year, with Jenner opting for a Little Mermaid look and Richie donning Sleeping Beauty’s tiara.

Four months earlier, they sparked controversy when the Life of Kylie alum threw Karanikolaou a Handmaid’s Tale-inspired 22nd birthday party and she and Richie wore red cloaks and white bonnets to match the theme. (The Hulu drama series and the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel on which it’s based tell the story of a totalitarian society in which women are violently subjugated.)

“Can someone explain to me why Kylie Jenner is having a handmaid’s tale themed party??? Like why??? How did anyone think it would be a good idea?” one Twitter user wrote at the time. Another tweeted: “Seriously this isn’t even cute it’s straight up disturbing and ignorant. @KylieJenner way to go on missing the point!”

Richie is currently dating Scott Disick, ex-boyfriend of Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, and she’s ingratiating herself with the Kardashian-Jenner family, a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, December 20.

“Sofia and Kylie [Jenner] are still very close and hang out often, and it’s so easy because they live so close to one another,” the source explained. “Sofia really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on.”

Meanwhile, Jenner has been feeling the holiday spirit for weeks now. On December 5, she showed Instagram followers the gingerbread house she was constructing during her snowy getaway with her daughter, 22-month-old Stormi, and Palmer.

And in Monday’s YouTube vlog about her Christmas decorations, the Kylie Cosmetics magnate showed off a luxurious playhouse — modeled after one she had when she was younger — that her mother, Kris Jenner, bought for Stormi.

“Earlier today, my mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time, and I filmed it,” Kylie said in the clip, introducing footage of the tyke exploring her new miniature home.