Stormi Webster might be the youngest homeowner yet. Kris Jenner surprised Kylie Jenner’s 22-month-old daughter with an epic playhouse as an early Christmas present.

After giving fans a look at her over-the-top holiday decorations in a YouTube video titled “VLOG: My 2019 Christmas Decorations,” shared on Monday, December 23, Kylie, 22, played clips of her mom, 64, surprising Stormi with the mini home.

“Earlier today my mom surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time and I filmed it,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO said before cutting to footage of Kris crying.

“I’m emotional,” Kris said through tears.

The momager then led her youngest daughter outside to give her a tour of the playhouse, which mimicked a home Kylie had when she was little.

“I called the lady at the old house and I bought her all new furniture and she gave me all of this and Waldo and Tony had it all re-done,” Kris explained. “This just reminds me of when you were a little girl.”

After Kylie’s tour, the Life of Kylie alum and Kris brought the toddler to see the playhouse.

While Stormi was impressed with the entire home, including the loft, kitchen set and fake fireplace, she was memorized by the doorbell. After she rang it several times in a row, Kris couldn’t help but worry if she should have gone without the buzzer.

“Get that doorbell disconnected,” Kris mumbled to herself after repeatedly asking Stormi, “Who’s there?”

Back in September, another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family made headlines for their kids’ playhouse.

“Hi AD, I’m Kourtney Kardashian, welcome to my kids’ playhouse! Come check it out,” the 40-year-old Poosh founder said in the beginning of a video with Architectural Digest, which featured Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick’s backyard space. “Scott [Disick] had showed me a bunch of photos of inspiration and we kind of picked the one that we liked the best and we thought would complimented my house the best,” she explained. “We even let the kids chime in a bit and give some of their opinions about some of the details. I think they helped pick the wood.”

The playhouse, which is “technology-free,” was also featured on Disick’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Flip It Like Disick. (Kourtney and Disick split in July 2015 after a decade together.)