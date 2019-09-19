It’s safe to say other kids are going to have a hard time keeping up with Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick’s playhouse.

“Hi AD, I’m Kourtney Kardashian, welcome to my kids’ playhouse! Come check it out,” the 40-year-old reality TV star said in the beginning of a video with Architectural Digest on Thursday, September 19. “I have been talking about building a kid’s playhouse since Mason was super young. I’m talking, like, years and years ago where I used to go on blogs, I don’t even remember what blogs they were now, and I just have a folder of all these old photos.”

While Kardashian “couldn’t decide on the right style and the right one,” her ex Scott Disick stepped up.

“Nine years later, Scott was like, ‘I’m taking this into my own hands and I’m building the kids a playhouse,” the Poosh founder explained.

Disick, who shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with Kardashian, documented the construction process on his E! series, Flip It Like Disick.

“I was inspired by a picture I saw in Forbes magazine of a really cool structure I saw in Mexico,” the 36-year-old said on the August 11 episode, noting the project cost upwards of $100,000. “One of the things that drew me to this hotel in Baja was all the different woods that were being used in one. I want to basically do this same thing in this playhouse in the backyard.”

After the episode aired last month, Disick referred to himself as in the “running for father of the year” via Twitter.

“Everything came out great,” he explained on the episode. “The ipe wood is perfect. The recess lighting over the little windows the loft space is really cool. Honestly, it’s pretty amazing altogether.”

While giving Architectural Digest the tour, Kardashian revealed that Disick showed her the inspiration before he started the project.

“Scott had showed me a bunch of photos of inspiration and we kind of picked the one that we liked the best and we thought would complimented my house the best,” she explained. “We even let the kids chime in a bit and give some of their opinions about some of the details. I think they helped pick the wood.”

Kardashian concluded: “I love that it’s modern and sophisticated, but still really warm.”

Scroll through to see the pics: