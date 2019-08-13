In the lap of luxury! Scott Disick built his kids a playhouse on the Sunday, August 11, episode of Flip It Like Disick that cost “upwards of $100,000.”

“I was inspired by a picture I saw in Forbes magazine of a really cool structure I saw in Mexico,” the reality star, 36, said of the inspiration behind the backyard building for Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. “One of the things that drew me to this hotel in Baja was all the different woods that were being used in one. I want to basically do this same thing in this playhouse in the backyard.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed his ex Kourtney Kardashian the space mid-construction on the show. Disick also opened up to her about fatherhood, telling the Poosh creator, 40, “Now that it’s part of life and they want me to be there, I’m happy to be there. … I never thought I would have kids at such an early age, and it was really difficult at first. I didn’t know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and be there for them.”

After completing the playhouse for his brood, the New York native said that he “couldn’t be happier” with how it turned out. “Everything came out great,” the E! personality said. “The ipe wood is perfect. The recess lighting over the little windows the loft space is really cool. Honestly, it’s pretty amazing altogether.”

His Flip It Like Disick costar Willa Ford told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that she loves seeing the progress that Disick has made as a family man.

“He’s been through a lot. I think he hit the bottom,” the singer, 38, told Us. “I think he’s recognized the error in his ways, and now he’s just trying to make it up to his family and the people around him. It’s a great story to be a part of.”

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Disick’s cute creation for Mason, Penelope and Reign below.