A room fit for a princess! Scott Disick spent $20,000 giving his daughter Penelope’s space a pink makeover.

“The most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, said in the Sunday, Septebmer 15, episode of his E! show. “Because she goes back and forth to her mom Kourtney [Kardashian]’s house because we coparent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom’s. And I want her room at her dad’s to be perfect.”

While the 7-year-old was clear on her desire for an all-pink bedroom, her dad wasn’t too sure. “My house definitely has a certain vibe and that’s not pink,” the reality star said. “I just think gray is a little more timeless, and she’ll grow into it.”

But when Penelope requested “pink walls,” a “slime pit” and “a mirrored ceiling,” the New York native compromised and painted the room her dream color.

“The look on P’s face when she saw that all-pink room was, honestly, priceless,” Disick said. “Like, those are the things that I really, really do enjoy in life now.”

Last month, the E! personality showed off the $100,000 playhouse he built for Penelope and her brothers, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. “I was inspired by a picture I saw in Forbes magazine of a really cool structure I saw in Mexico,” the Talentless creator explained at the time. “One of the things that drew me to this hotel in Baja was all the different woods that were being used in one. I want to basically do this same thing in this playhouse in the backyard.”

The “luxurious” playhouse featured an intercom for sushi, as requested by his eldest.

Keep scrolling for a look at the pink paradise Disick and interior designer Willa Ford designed for Penelope.