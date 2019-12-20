Sofia Richie ‘Really Wants to Be Liked’ by the Kardashian Family





Making a good impression. Sofia Richie hopes to get closer to the Kardashian-Jenner family amid her relationship with Scott Disick, whose ex is Kourtney Kardashian.

“Sofia and Kylie [Jenner] are still very close and hang out often, and it’s so easy because they live so close to one another,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Sofia really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on.”

Richie, 21, and Disick, 36, currently live together at the Talentless founder’s Calabasas, California, home, which the insider says is “right near” Kylie, 22, and Kris Jenner’s home. The duo’s place is also “not far from” where Kourtney, 40, and Khloé Kardashian reside.

“Scott’s home is still very minimalistic and Sofia hasn’t added a ton of her own ‘homey’ things to his place,” the source shares. “Scott is in a great place and is the best version of himself with Sofia.”

In July, Us confirmed that Disick was “really happy” his girlfriend has “become so close again” with the youngest Jenner. The pair’s bond served as an indicator that Richie “has been further accepted in the family,” a source told Us at the time.

Later that month, a second insider revealed to Us that the “drama” between the couple and Kourtney dying down is what allowed their friendship to blossom. After the tension “blew over,” Kylie felt “more comfortable spending girl time” with the model.

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” a source shared with Us in July. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

Disick and the Poosh founder share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7. They called it quits in 2015 after nearly a decade together.

The Flip It Like Disick star found love again two years later with Richie. During season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the daughter of Lionel Richie made her debut on the E! reality series when she joined Disick and Kourtney on a trip with the exes’ kids.

Kourtney, for her part, has moved on with Younes Bendjima. The pair split August 2018, but they have since reignited romance rumors in mid-2019.