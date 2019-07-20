New BFF alert? Kylie Jenner may no longer be besties with Jordyn Woods after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, but she’s closer than ever with yet another pal — Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie!

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

The source told Us that the pair’s bond was strengthened exponentially, however, once Richie, 20, was able to smooth things over with Kourtney Kardashian, a.k.a. Disick’s ex and the mother of his three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

“They’ve gotten a lot closer as of late now that the Kourtney, Scott and Sofia drama has died down,” the source shared. “Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again.”

Jenner, 21, and Richie even took a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos together this month, where they posed nude and showed off a set of matching thongs.

Their friendship is certainly a relief to Disick, 36. “Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family,” an insider told Us earlier this week.

The Poosh founder, 40, told Paper magazine in May that she values her friendship with her former flame and his girlfriend. “It’s probably the thing I’m most proud of,” she said at the time.

The threesome even vacationed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in December.

It’s a far cry from the way the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt after the businessman first introduced their children to the model without consulting her, causing a fight on a September 9 episode of the show. “It’s called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation,” Kardashian said in the scene.

Richie, for her part, felt “uncomfortable” with an Instagram post the eldest Kardashian sister put up of herself vacationing Disick and the children in November in which she noted that they woke up in the same house, according to a confidant.

The two women have since worked out their differences. As the source told Us, “Kourtney and Sofia have a very understanding relationship and reciprocate respect toward one another.”

That’s good news for Lionel Richie’s daughter and her beau, who are talking marriage. They “have talked seriously about getting engaged,” an insider told Us in June. “It’s a real possibility.”

