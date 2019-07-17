All in the family! When Sofia Richie joined Kylie Jenner’s girls’ squad on a trip to Turks and Caicos earlier this month to celebrate the launch of the Lip Kit queen’s skincare line, no one was more pleased than Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family,” the insider tells Us.

The feeling of acceptance comes at a time when the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been especially close-knit, pulling together to support Khloé Kardashian amid the Tristan Thompson–Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

While Jenner’s former best friend moved out of her home and out of her life, Richie, 20, has been spending more time with the makeup mogul, 21, with both posting Instagram photos of their recent outings in L.A. together.

For Disick, 36, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — Jenner and Richie’s closeness has helped to make their own relationship “stronger,” according to the source.

Not that the couple of more than two years haven’t been in it for the long haul. Last month, Us reported that the duo “have talked seriously about getting engaged” and that “Sofia and Scott look at each other as life partners.”

Proof of Richie and Jenner’s camaraderie was seen all over social media as the old friends frolicked on their tropical getaway, posing in matching black bikini bottoms and flaunting their killer bodies. Jenner even commented on the model’s topless beach photo, writing, “Ummmmm hellooooooo!” along with two drooling emojis on her Instagram post.

For his part, Disick already had the full support of his ex, Kourtney. The Poosh founder, 40, is “not only unbothered by the idea of them getting engaged,” another source told Us, “they’d [even] have her full support.” Especially since Richie gets on so well with Disick and Kardashian’s children. The source added, “Sofia is really so good with his kids and she has a good friendship and relationship with Kourtney.”

