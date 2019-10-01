



“It is a really awkward situation,” the 36-year-old house-flipper begins in a new teaser clip for the upcoming episode. “This trip has so much pressure.”

During another scene, Disick tells Kardashian, 40, that he wants both her and Richie, 21, to be “comfortable.”

“But it does take, like, a toll on me,” he admits.

Disick and Kardashian, who share sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7, called it quits in 2015. Two years later, he started seeing Richie, who joined the exes on a ski trip.

“You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney’s around,” Richie tells her boyfriend in the teaser.

Kardashian, for her part, calls the vacation “bizarre.”

While Richie, who is close friends with Kylie Jenner, has been spotted in the background of KUWTK, the aforementioned ski trip marks her first major appearance. Last month, the model appeared on Disick’s spinoff series, Flip It Like Disick. During the Sunday, September 29, season finale, the couple made plans to move to Malibu together.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” Disick gushed about Richie to the camera. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”

Despite any awkwardness in the KUWTK clip, a source told Us in September that Kardashian is “happy” for Disick and Richie.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott,” the source said. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

The insider added that Lionel Richie’s daughter has found her place in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Everything is positive with Sofia and Kourtney right now. The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family,” the source explained. “Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!