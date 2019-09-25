



Building a life together. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie gave fans a glimpse inside their relationship — and future plans — on Flip It Like Disick.

“I love Malibu, I would be down to move to Malibu any day,” Richie, 21, tells Disick, 36, in a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 29, episode of his house-flipping show. “I think it’d be fun to move because then maybe I can put my touches on some things.”

While Disick quips that the model just wants “big closets,” she argues that she needs “some involvement” in the decorating.

“I feel like it would be nice to start over, now that I think about it,” Richie adds.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Lionel Richie’s daughter were first linked in September 2017. In his confessional on Sunday’s episode, Disick gushes about how Sofia changed his life.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” he admits. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”

Disick’s relationship with Sofia, who is close friends with Kylie Jenner, began two years after he split from Kourtney Kardashian. The exes share three kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kardashian, 40, “thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott.”

“[Kourtney is] happy for them,” the source told Us. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

The insider added that “everything is positive” between them.

“The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family,” the source said. “Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

Fans will get to watch Kardashian and Sofia’s dynamic on the October 6 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the influencer joins the former couple on a family vacation.

Flip It Like Disick airs on E! Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!