



“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

The source adds that the model, 21, fits right in with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. “Everything is positive with Sofia and Kourtney right now. The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family,” says the source. “Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

Keeping their friendship afloat is a must for the Poosh founder, 40, and Disick, 36, who share three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. “Kourtney and Scott are coparenting in a great way,” the insider notes. “Scott and Kourtney realize it looks weird from an outside perspective that they have stayed so close as exes, but it works for them.”

Disick and Kardashian split in July 2015 after nine years of dating. The New York native moved on with Richie in the summer of 2017, and the twosome continue to flaunt their love on social media.

Though their romance didn’t work out, Kardashian doesn’t resent Disick for finding happiness with Richie. “Any rumors about Kourtney thinking it’s ‘bittersweet’ that Scott has been able to be the partner to Sofia that he wasn’t able to be for Kourtney are strictly rumors,” the insider tells Us.

Last month, Disick gifted his love a luxury car in honor of her 21st birthday. “Wow wow wow,” Richie wrote alongside a photo of the vehicle at the time. “Best bf award.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!