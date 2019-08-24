



Wowza! Scott Disick showered his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, with love on her 21st birthday, giving her a luxury car in honor of the milestone occasion.

Richie flaunted the lavish surprise via a series of Instagram Story posts on Saturday, August 24. “Holy s–t!!!!” she captioned a photo of the black Aston Martin, accented with an oversized red bow. “21!”

The model then showed off the orange, leather interior. “Wow wow wow,” she wrote. “Best bf award.”

Richie later got behind the wheel of the vehicle. “LET THE DAY BEGIN,” she declared while displaying her “21” nail art.

Not only did she receive an Aston Martin, but she also added a Range Rover to her car collection. “New range,” she announced. “Ok I’m good #21.”

Richie and Disick, 36, began dating in the summer of 2017. Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that the couple are in no hurry to take the next step in their relationship. “Scott feels like, ‘Why change something if it is working?’” an insider told Us. “And Sofia is still, obviously, very young.”

Despite the lack of urgency, marriage is “still talked about between Scott and Sofia and between the other members of the Kardashian family.”

Their status does not affect how they approach their relationship either. According to another insider, the two “look at each other as life partners.” The source added that they “are in a great place and stronger than ever.”

Earlier this month, the pair joined Richie’s pal Kylie Jenner — who also happens to be the youngest sister of Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 4 — for her 21st birthday celebration in Italy. The duo were spotted riding Jet Skis and jumping off a luxurious yacht together while on the vacation.

