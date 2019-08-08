The couple that plays together, stays together! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie appeared to have a blast on their recent vacation in Italy alongside pals.

The Flip It Like Disick host, 36, and the model, 20, were all smiles as they showed off their adventurous side in Capri, where they Jet Skied, soaked up the sun and even jumped off a massive yacht into the gorgeous water.

Richie looked flawless in a tiny yellow bikini, pairing the look with a tiny pair of sunglasses. Disick, meanwhile, sported a blue swim shirt and matching trunks, and seemed to be in a very relaxed mood.

The couple, who were first linked in the summer of 2017, are no strangers to jetting off on fabulous vacations. Whether alone, with friends or with Disick’s three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, the twosome always make time for a little rest and relaxation.

Kardashian, Mason, Penelope and Reign joined Richie and Disick for a trip to Cabo in December 2018, proving there is no bad blood between the exes.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

More recently, an insider explained to Us why Disick has yet to propose to the model, despite two years of dating. “Scott feels like, ‘Why change something if it is working?’” the insider shared. “And Sofia is still, obviously, very young.”

But just because things are good the way they are, doesn’t mean marriage is out of the question for the pair. Tying the knot is “still talked about between Scott and Sofia and between the other members of the Kardashian family,” the source added.

Scroll down to see pictures from Disick and Richie’s trip to Capri!