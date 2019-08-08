



Things are great just the way they are between the lord and his lady! Scott Disick isn’t in a rush to propose to longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie — but it’s for good reason.

“Scott feels like, ‘Why change something if it is working?’” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Flip It Like Disick host, 36, before noting the couple’s 16-year age difference. “And Sofia is still, obviously, very young.”

However, the source says that marriage is “still talked about between Scott and Sofia and between the other members of the Kardashian family.”

Disick and the 20-year-old model were first linked in the summer of 2017. They “look at each other as life partners,” a second insider told Us last month, adding that the twosome “are in a great place and stronger than ever.”

Prior to his relationship with Richie, Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian for nearly nine years before splitting for good in July 2015. The two share three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — and remain on good terms, with Kardashian even striking up a friendship with Richie.

“Sofia is really so good with his kids and she has a good friendship and relationship with Kourtney,” an insider previously told Us.

And the Poosh founder, 40, isn’t the only one who shares a special bond with Disick’s girlfriend; Richie has gotten increasingly closer to Kylie Jenner over the past few months.

“Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family,” an insider explained to Us in July after the Lip Kit maven, 21, and the model jetted off on a girls’ trip in Turks and Caicos.

Disick, Kardashian and Richie turned heads in December when they took a family trip together to Cabo, proving they are all on good terms.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source told Us at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

