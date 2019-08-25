Sofia Richie knows how to party! The model jetted off to a whirlwind 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 24 — and documented the hours of fun on Instagram.

Richie kicked off the party with a glam session that saw her “getting ready” with epic dance moves as she got her hair and makeup done. Decked out in all pink, the California native headed out to Sin City on a private plane with a handful of close girlfriends.

The first leg of the day began with a poolside party at Encore Beach Club, which was deejayed by Alesso and included life-size cardboard cutouts of Richie, as well as pillows that featured photos of her beloved dog Hershela.

Richie showed off her toned body in an orange bikini for the bash, and was accompanied by her boyfriend, Scott Disick, who wore a button-up shirt and showed off some low-key PDA with his love.

Later in the day, Richie and her pals got all decked out for a classy dinner at Cipriani, complete with champagne and dessert. As if that wasn’t enough, the group then headed to XS nightclub and danced the evening away as The Chainsmokers performed.

“And it’s over people,” Richie captioned an Instagram Story that showed her in sweatpants boarding the plane and arriving home at 4:45 am. While in the sky, Richie gifted her friends with sweatshirts from Disick’s Talentless brand.

Earlier on Saturday, the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, presented Richie with a luxurious, black Aston Martin car in honor of her milestone birthday. The couple were first linked in 2017, two years after the entrepreneur split from Kourtney Kardashian. Disick and the Poosh founder, 40, share three kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

Scroll down to see photos from Richie’s epic 21st birthday bash!