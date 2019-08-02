



The Lord is taking on new work: house flipping. Scott Disick’s new show, Flip It Like Disick, will show the world an entirely new side of the reality TV star. And luckily, he has his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, by his side.

“She’s unbelievable,” Disick, 36, says in the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now. “She’s not really into architecture really, per se, so it’s different in that, but she and I have a great rapport.”

While Richie, 20, and the E! personality are on the same page, their design styles are not. “She has a little bit different sense of style than I do,” he says. “She likes a little bit more country, but I’m building houses to sell, not to live in.”

While Disick has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since its debut in 2007, he’s ready to lead his own series. Plus, he’s come a long way since those days.

“I wasn’t that respectful of some of the people that care and loved me, and the truth was, I really was a boy that didn’t grow up yet and I didn’t really know about consequences,” he says about his past. “I didn’t know how to hold myself accountable yet. I just thought I could do whatever I wanted and you know, people would still be there no matter what.”

Disick, who shares three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian, continues: “Life is compromise and if you want to be treated the way you want to, it’s work. You’ve gotta be respectful. The people that love you deserve the most. I just have a lot of passion into caring about the people I loved.”

Flip It Like Disick premieres on E! Sunday, August 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

