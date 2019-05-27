It was a family affair … but what else would you expect? Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner joined Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to celebrate the self-proclaimed Lord’s 36th birthday on Sunday, May 26.

Kourtney, 40, and Scott’s three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, also joined in on the fun as did Kim, 38, and her kids North, 5, and Saint, 3. Kim’s husband, Kanye West, and the couple’s 16-month-old daughter, Chicago, and newborn son Psalm didn’t appear to join in the festivities.

Sofia, 20, documented the celebratory night in honor of her beau of nearly two years, which included temporary tattoos, cookies in the shape of a king’s hat and more. There was no shortage of dancing at the event, either, with the group of kids getting down to the music while Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, 34, and Kylie, 21, poked fun at each other’s moves.

Earlier in the day, members of the Kardashian clan took to social media to wish the Talentless founder a happy birthday, including momager Kris Jenner who wasn’t in attendance for the celebration.

“Happy birthday Scott!!” Kris, 63, — who was in New York City at the time — captioned a collage of pics. “You are the most incredible father to Mason, Penelope and Reign, and I thank God every day that you are a part of our family. I love you so much!”

The Selfish author, for her part, shared two super old throwback photos of Scott and the Lip Kit maven writing, “Found these gems from 2008. Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories! You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives. I love you Happy Birthday.”

Scroll down to see photos from Scott’s epic birthday bash!