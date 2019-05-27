Sofia Richie posted a sweet birthday message to her boyfriend, Scott Disick, as he celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, May 26.

The model, 20, posted a photo that showed her and Disick snuggling on an outdoor lounge along with a Dachshund puppy.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” she captioned the shot, adding a gif of a skeleton wearing sunglasses and playing the saxophone.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, also got a birthday shout-out from the reality TV star’s mom.

“Happy birthday Scott!!” Kris Jenner, 63, captioned a collage of five photos that showed him with her, the Poosh founder and their children. “You are the most incredible father to Mason, Penelope and Reign, and I thank God every day that you are a part of our family. I love you so much!”

Kim Kardashian also posted a message on Instagram on Sunday, sharing two throwback photos of him with a young Kylie Jenner, who would have been about 10 at the time.

“Found these gems from 2008,” the 38-year-old captioned the pics. “Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories! You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives. I love you Happy Birthday.”

While Kourtney didn’t post a public tribute to her ex, who she broke up with in July 2015 after he was spotted cozying up to an ex, she told Paper magazine in an interview posted on Thursday, May 23, how happy she is that they can coparent their kids with a minimum of drama.

“It’s probably the thing I’m most proud of,” the 40-year-old said about her bond with Disick and his girlfriend that even includes dinner dates and taking vacations together. “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

