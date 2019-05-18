Scott Disick and Sofia Richie might be private when it comes to their nearly two-year-long relationship, but that doesn’t mean the duo can’t have some NSFW fun on Instagram.

“Check out my wiener,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, wrote on a Friday, May 17, post. In his pic, the reality TV personality is seen lounging outdoors with a brown dachshund sitting on his lap.

Sofia Riche, 20, seemed to enjoy her boyfriend’s dirty joke, replying with three laughing-crying cat face emojis.

Disick then commented on his pic with a winking face emoji.

The unlikely pair were first spotted together in May 2017, but have kept relatively mum about their long-term relationship.

Richie opened up about their private romance in a February interview with Tatler. “I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship,” she said. “It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life. … I’m not a party girl and I really don’t like the paparazzi.”

In the meantime, the model and the Flip It Like Disick star have spent plenty of time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. The duo even attended Kardashian’s 40th birthday party together in April.

That same month, Kardashian, 40, and Disick spoke about their coparenting relationship. “I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” the Poosh founder said on Instagram.

In a subsequent YouTube video, the pair admitted that coparenting isn’t “the easiest thing for us.”

“The hardest part was when we both started new relationships,” the E! personality said, referring to Disick’s romance with Richie. “That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

