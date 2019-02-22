Her own little slice of Heaven. Sofia Richie and Scott Disick may have high-profile lifestyles, but when it comes to their relationship, the model likes to keep things on the down-low.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship,” Nicole Richie’s little sister, 20, told Tatler for the magazine’s April cover issue, published on Friday, February 22. “It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life … I’m not a party girl and I really don’t like the paparazzi.”

It’s the same reason Sofia said that she will not appear on her paramour’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Not that I’m against it, [but] I’m just very private,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on February 14.

Instead, the Nip + Fab brand ambassador told Tatler she and the businessman, 35, hang out in more low-key ways, including hosting couples’ game nights, during which they nosh on pizza and play Taboo or their own made-up game, Spoons. “Whatever we do, whether it’s going to the cinema or dinner, we’ll always just end up going home and watching a movie after,” she said.

It seems to be working for the pair: A source told Us in January that Disick and Richie are “extremely serious.”

They likely won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon, however: “It’s more likely that she gets pregnant before they get engaged,” the source quipped.

The twosome first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, when they were spotted aboard a yacht in the French Riviera. The reality star and the runway strutter briefly split in June 2018 after Disick was spotted getting cozy with another woman, but reconciled later that month.

Disick shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

